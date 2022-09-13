Logo
Monza sack coach Stroppa after winless start in Serie A
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Monza v Atalanta - Stadio Brianteo, Monza, Italy - September 5, 2022 Monza coach Giovanni Stroppa REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

13 Sep 2022 08:50PM (Updated: 13 Sep 2022 08:50PM)
Monza have sacked head coach Giovanni Stroppa, the Serie A club said on Tuesday, with the promoted team sitting bottom of the standings without a win after six games.

Monza, owned by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, won a promotion playoff last season to earn a spot in the Italian top flight for the first time in the club's history.

But Monza have struggled in Serie A with one point from six games while conceding a league-high 14 goals.

"AC Monza announces that it has relieved Giovanni Stroppa from the position of coach of the first team," Monza said in a statement.

"The club thanks the coach for the journey made together, culminating in the conquest of a historic promotion to Serie A, wishing him the best successes for the future."

Monza host Juventus on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

