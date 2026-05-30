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Monza secure Serie A return despite playoff second-leg loss
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Monza secure Serie A return despite playoff second-leg loss

Monza secure Serie A return despite playoff second-leg loss

Soccer Football - Serie A - Monza v Atalanta - U-Power Stadium, Monza, Italy - May 4, 2025 Monza fans during the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

30 May 2026 11:57AM
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May 30 : AC Monza have been promoted to Italy's top-flight after just one season in Serie B, despite losing 2-0 in the second leg of their playoff clash against Catanzaro on Friday.

After the playoff ended level with an aggregate score of 2-2, Monza were promoted due to their third-placed finish in the Serie B league stage, which was higher than Catanzaro's fifth.

Monza secured promotion exactly four years to the day since their first-ever promotion to Serie A in 2022, which came when they were owned by Silvio Berlusconi.

Berlusconi, the former Italian Prime Minister and media tycoon who previously owned AC Milan, took over Monza in 2018 when they were playing in Italy's third tier.

After their relegation to Serie B in 2025, Monza were sold to U.S.-based investment firm Beckett Layne Ventures.

Source: Reuters
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