Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Moore lifts Wales to 1-0 Euro qualifying win over Latvia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Moore lifts Wales to 1-0 Euro qualifying win over Latvia

Moore lifts Wales to 1-0 Euro qualifying win over Latvia
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group D - Wales v Latvia - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - March 28, 2023 Wales' Kieffer Moore and Aaron Ramsey in action with Latvia's Marcis Oss REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Moore lifts Wales to 1-0 Euro qualifying win over Latvia
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group D - Wales v Latvia - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - March 28, 2023 Wales' Kieffer Moore celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
29 Mar 2023 05:12AM (Updated: 29 Mar 2023 05:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CARDIFF : Kieffer Moore scored a first-half header as Wales beat lowly Latvia 1-0 on Tuesday to remain unbeaten after two matches of their Euro 2024 Group D qualifying campaign.

Wales dominated the first half against Latvia at the Cardiff City Stadium, narrowly missing the mark from several excellent chances.

Persistence paid off for Rob Page's side in the 41st minute when Dan James crossed perfectly to the centre of the box for Moore to head in for his 10th goal for Wales.

Latvia had a chance to equalise in the 84th minute, but Renars Varslavans' shot from outside the box sailed wide, with the midfielder tugging his shirt over his head in frustration.

Latvia were playing their first game of their Euro qualifying campaign while Wales drew 1-1 in Croatia in their opener on Saturday after a last-gasp goal by Nathan Broadhead.

That match marked Wales' first since talisman Gareth Bale, who was at Tuesday's game, retired in January with 111 caps.

Wales are hoping for redemption after their dismal World Cup campaign in Qatar in November, where they drew 1-1 with the United States before losing 2-0 to Iran and 3-0 to England.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.