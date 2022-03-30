Morata and Sarabia at the double as Spain beat Iceland 5-0

Alvaro Morata scored a first-half double and substitute Pablo Sarabia added two more after the break as World Cup contenders Spain overwhelmed Iceland 5-0 in an international friendly in A Coruna on Tuesday.

Juventus striker Morata was the only player carried over in the starting lineup from Saturday's 2-1 friendly win over Albania in Barcelona, with coach Luis Enrique rotating his squad.

Morata opened the scoring in the 36th, after Valencia defender Hugo Guillamon had fed the ball through, with a right-footed shot into the bottom left corner.

He made it 2-0 from the penalty spot three minutes later after Dani Olmo was fouled by Birkir Bjarnason in the area, with Spain dominating the first half but also squandering opportunities.

Yeremy Pino added a third in the 47th from close range, the 19-year-old's first goal for Spain, with Morata then replaced in the 58th.

Sarabia headed in a fourth in the 61st, moments after he had come on, and made it 5-0 in the 72nd with Marcos Alonso providing his second assist of the night.

The win was Spain's fourth in a row and continued their build-up to Nations League matches in June and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November and December, a tournament Iceland have failed to qualify for.

The visitors managed only 16per cent of possession and two shots, neither on target, to Spain's 20.

It was the first time the national side had played in the northwest city's Riazor stadium since 2009, when they beat Belgium 5-0 in a qualifier for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa that Spain went on to win.

Luis Enrique said the crowd's enthusiasm had been infectious, and the team had lived up to the occasion with plenty of chances.

"What we have been breathing for some time is the sense of improvement and the future looks promising," he added.

"Interesting games are coming up in June and we are looking forward to them."

