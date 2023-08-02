Logo
Morbidelli to leave Yamaha at end of MotoGP season
Morbidelli to leave Yamaha at end of MotoGP season

FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix - Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, Spain - November 6, 2022 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP's Franco Morbidelli reacts after the Valencia Grand Prix REUTERS/Pablo Morano/File Photo

02 Aug 2023 05:23PM
LONDON : Italian rider Franco Morbidelli will leave Yamaha at the end of the season, the Japanese manufacturer's factory MotoGP team said on Wednesday.

The announcement officially opens a vacancy alongside French rider Fabio Quartararo, with LCR Honda's Spaniard Alex Rins a strong contender according to media reports.

Morbidelli, 28, was championship runner-up to Spaniard Joan Mir in 2020 when he won three grands prix but he has not won a race since then. He starts this weekend's British Grand Prix 11th in the standings, two places behind Quartararo.

Yamaha said the Italian was moving on to "new racing challenges".

"It's a shame that the last two years didn't play out the way we both wanted and hoped for," said Yamaha team boss Lin Jarvis.

"We discussed the possibilities to continue our partnership, but ultimately we decided that 2024 would be a moment to make a change, both for Yamaha and for Franky."

Source: Reuters

