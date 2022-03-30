Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

More than 800,000 tickets sold for World Cup in Qatar in first phase, says FIFA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

More than 800,000 tickets sold for World Cup in Qatar in first phase, says FIFA

More than 800,000 tickets sold for World Cup in Qatar in first phase, says FIFA

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - General Views of the Stadium 974 - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - March 30, 2022. General view outside Stadium 974, a venue for the 2022 Qatar World Cup REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

30 Mar 2022 09:52PM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 10:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Fans have bought 804,186 tickets for matches at the World Cup in Qatar later this year in the first phase of sales, soccer's world governing body and tournament organisers FIFA said on Wednesday (Mar 30).

FIFA said interest in tickets mainly came from Qatar, the United States, England, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, India, Brazil, Argentina, and Saudi Arabia.

Tickets for the opening game on Nov 21 - which will feature hosts Qatar - as well as the final on Dec 18 were the most popular choices.

The majority of the 32 slots available for teams have been secured with a handful of World Cup qualifiers left to be completed.

The final draw for the World Cup where teams will be split into groups will be held on Friday.

FIFA added fans who did not succeed in the first sales phase will have another chance to apply during the next "random selection draw sales period" on their website on Apr 5.

 

Source: Reuters/ta

Related Topics

World Cup football Qatar

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us