200 more athletes to get support with full-time equivalent training as part of 2029 SEA Games push

SINGAPORE: Another 200 Singapore athletes across a range of sports will be supported with full-time equivalent training as part of preparations for the 2029 SEA Games.

Speaking at the Singapore Sport Excellence (spex) Athletes Investiture at the Singapore Sports School on Wednesday (Apr 29), Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo announced a series of moves aimed at helping athletes perform at their best at the Games.

“An important milestone on the horizon is the 2029 SEA Games and the ASEAN Para Games, which Singapore will host. We want all our athletes to perform at their best, in front of family and friends, in front of our home ground," he said.

Funding for the 200 athletes will support high-level training camps, technical expertise, enhanced competition exposure and initiatives to enhance sport-specific performance, designed jointly with the head coaches and the National Sports Associations (NSAs) for each sport.

Currently, 165 athletes are on full-time training equivalent support.

In his speech, Mr Neo also announced plans to increase the High Performance Sports Institute (HPSI) specialist workforce by about 40 per cent to 110 specialists.

"We will grow and develop a wider base of sport scientists supporting our elite athletes. At the world and continental levels, victories are determined by the slimmest of margins, and targeted optimisations can make all the difference, and we will do all we can to help our athletes perform at their best.”

The HPSI’s Athlete Life Management capabilities will also be expanded to provide a dedicated team of managers and specialists to guide athletes through major life transitions, from education to career development.

HPSI is part of the new Sport Excellence Singapore (SpexSG), which also comprises the Singapore Sports School and Unleash the Roar (UTR).