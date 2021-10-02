Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

More to come from me, says Liverpool's van Dijk
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

More to come from me, says Liverpool's van Dijk

More to come from me, says Liverpool's van Dijk

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - FC Porto v Liverpool - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - September 28, 2021 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their third goal with Virgil van Dijk REUTERS/Pedro Nunes/File Photo

02 Oct 2021 11:04AM (Updated: 02 Oct 2021 11:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk is happy with his return from a lengthy injury layoff but the Netherlands international said there is still room for improvement as he tries to rediscover his best form.

A serious knee injury sidelined Van Dijk for most of last season and this year's European Championship, from which the Netherlands were eliminated in the last-16 by the Czech Republic.

Liverpool's defensive linchpin Van Dijk has played in all of their Premier League games this season, with the Merseyside club sitting at the top of the table on 14 points after six matches.

"I think there's still loads to come," Van Dijk told the Liverpool website https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/445429-virgil-van-dijk-interview-there-s-still-loads-more-to-come-from-me. "I feel good but there is always room for improvement and I feel like it's on the way.

"Anyone who knows about having a knee injury and being out for such a long time knows that it will take up to, even after you're back playing, another year maybe before you are fully, fully recovered.

"But everyone's body is different, everyone's knee is different, everyone's recovery is different... So far I'm very happy with the progress I've made and I'm not there yet."

Table toppers Liverpool, the only unbeaten team in the league, host second-placed Manchester City on Sunday.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; William Mallard)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us