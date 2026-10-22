Logo
Logo

Sport

More LaLiga clubs join pact to cap ticket prices for away fans
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

More LaLiga clubs join pact to cap ticket prices for away fans

More LaLiga clubs join pact to cap ticket prices for away fans

Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Getafe - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 10, 2026 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Albert Gea

22 Oct 2026 05:07PM (Updated: 22 Oct 2026 05:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID, Oct 22 : Three more clubs in Spain's top division have joined an agreement to cap away ticket prices at a maximum of €30 ($34), a spokesperson for LaLiga told Reuters on Thursday, meaning 17 clubs in the 20-team league now participate.

• LaLiga is strengthening the reciprocal agreement between clubs as AC Milan fans boycott their visit to Udinese over away ticket prices of €65 ($73)

• The agreement, in place since the 2023-24 season, also ensures a minimum of 300 tickets are made available to travelling fans

• Away ticket sales have increased by 33 per cent per game on average, according to LaLiga data.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• England's Premier League has a cap of ‌£30 ⁠pounds ($40) for away fans.

• German's Bundesliga guarantees 10 per cent of available capacity for away support, with their tickets matched to home prices.

• European governing body UEFA's regulations require 5 per cent of stadium capacity to be allocated for away fans with a price cap of €50 ($56,20) in the Champions League

• The LaLiga spokesperson did not name the three additional Spanish teams joining the price cap scheme

($1 = 0.8898 euros)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement