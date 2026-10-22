More LaLiga clubs join pact to cap ticket prices for away fans

MADRID, Oct 22 : Three more clubs in Spain's top division have joined an agreement to cap away ticket prices at a maximum of €30 ($34), a spokesperson for LaLiga told Reuters on Thursday, meaning 17 clubs in the 20-team league now participate.

• LaLiga is strengthening the reciprocal agreement between clubs as AC Milan fans boycott their visit to Udinese over away ticket prices of €65 ($73)

• The agreement, in place since the 2023-24 season, also ensures a minimum of 300 tickets are made available to travelling fans

• Away ticket sales have increased by 33 per cent per game on average, according to LaLiga data.

• England's Premier League has a cap of ‌£30 ⁠pounds ($40) for away fans.

• German's Bundesliga guarantees 10 per cent of available capacity for away support, with their tickets matched to home prices.

• European governing body UEFA's regulations require 5 per cent of stadium capacity to be allocated for away fans with a price cap of €50 ($56,20) in the Champions League

• The LaLiga spokesperson did not name the three additional Spanish teams joining the price cap scheme

($1 = 0.8898 euros)