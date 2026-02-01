More to life than F1 as Gasly balances driving with padel and MotoGP ambitions

MADRID, Feb 1 : There is more to life than Formula One, said Alpine driver Pierre Gasly as he spent his Saturday in Madrid watching his padel team, Ten Padel, compete in the Hexagon Cup, one of the sport's premier tournaments.

The 29-year-old has ventured into the business world by making big investments in padel and motorcycle racing.

The Frenchman joins a growing trend of professional athletes broadening their horizons beyond their primary careers, a shift in thinking Gasly credits to increased financial awareness and strong advisory teams around modern athletes.

"I've always been a curious person," Gasly told Reuters.

"Formula One opens many opportunities. While I wake up thinking about F1 and fall asleep thinking about it, there's more to life. I want to discover other things and mix them with my passions," he added.

The Hexagon Cup, in its third edition, has transformed Madrid into the global epicentre of padel this weekend, showcasing the sport's - a hybrid of tennis and squash - rise.

The team-based tournament played across men's, women's, and Under-21 categories with a $1 million prize for the winners, has become a standout event, attracting more than 30,000 fans.

It also features involvement from celebrity owners like former tennis players Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray, Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, actor Eva Longoria and Gasly himself.

"These celebrity owners are a gateway to bring attention to padel and what will become the Hexagon World Series," Gary Davidson, director of operations for organisers 54, told Reuters.

"Padel has been a niche sport in Central and South America, as well as Spain, but figures like Pierre (Gasly) and others help grow the game's fan base globally."

Gasly's commitment to padel stems from his personal passion for the sport, which he plays regularly.

"Padel is something I really enjoy in my daily life, and I believe it's a sport with incredible business potential," Gasly said. "I'm happy to be a part of its growth through my team."

Gasly recently added motorsport to his portfolio, acquiring a stake in the MotoGP Tech3 KTM team, cementing himself as the first active Formula One driver to invest in a team from motorcycling's elite racing series.

"I've followed MotoGP since I was five years old, so this was an incredible opportunity I had to take," he said.

"As long as there's an engine and wheels, it's something I feel connected to. Thanks to Formula One, you get a lot of opportunities. You can't do everything, but definitely some opportunities you can't say no to."

LOOKING AHEAD TO BAHRAIN

While Gasly's entrepreneurial ventures are making headlines off the track, his focus remains on Formula One for the upcoming season against the backdrop of significant regulation changes.

Fresh from this week's Formula One shakedown in Barcelona and with final pre-season tests set to take place in Bahrain from February 11-13 and 18-20, all eyes are on Alpine as the team prepares for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 6.

"I'm excited about the new season," Gasly said. "We're talking about investments and other projects, but my life is still Formula One, and my ultimate goal is to become a Formula One world champion.

"Regulation changes always bring uncertainty, but it's also an opportunity to be competitive right from the start."