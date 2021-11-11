Logo
Morgan keen to lead England in next year's T20 World Cup
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Semi-Final - England v New Zealand - Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 10, 2021 England's Eoin Morgan celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss New Zealand's James Neesham REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

11 Nov 2021 11:49AM (Updated: 11 Nov 2021 12:02PM)
England captain Eoin Morgan hopes to lead the team at the 2022 Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, the 35-year-old said after his side bowed out of this year's edition in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

England lost a dramatic contest by five wickets to New Zealand in Abu Dhabi, putting an end to their dream of becoming the reigning champions in the one-day and T20 formats.

Morgan, who led England to 50-over World Cup glory in 2019, has played more than 100 T20 internationals for the team.

Asked if he would like to continue as captain after Wednesday's defeat, Morgan said: "I hope so."

"I'm still offering enough within the side. I absolutely love playing cricket at the moment for that changing room.

"The guys give everything. They're at the forefront of change on and off the field and we have a lot of things to be proud about. I'm incredibly proud to be the leader."

England won the T20 World Cup in 2010.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters

