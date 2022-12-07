Logo
Sport

Morocco and Spain scoreless at halftime

07 Dec 2022 12:14AM (Updated: 07 Dec 2022 12:14AM)
AL RAYYAN, Qatar : Morocco and Spain were deadlocked at 0-0 at halftime in their World Cup last-16 clash on Tuesday as both sides struggled to create clearcut scoring chances.

Spain enjoyed plenty of possession at a raucous Education City Stadium with Morocco content to sit back and absorb the pressure, waiting for their chance to counter-attack.

Marco Asensio had Spain's best chance midway through the half, running on to the ball on the left side of the area and firing into the side netting.

Morocco's best opportunity came near the end of the half when Nayef Aguerd headed over the bar from close range.

The winners will move on to the quarter-finals where they will face Portugal or Switzerland who play later on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

