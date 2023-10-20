Logo
Morocco to build new stadium, upgrade six others before 2030 World Cup
Morocco to build new stadium, upgrade six others before 2030 World Cup

Soccer Football - FIFA Virtual Council Meeting - Zurich, Switzerland - October 4, 2023 General view of the World Cup trophy FIFA/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

20 Oct 2023 09:07PM
RABAT : Morocco plans to build a large stadium in Benslimane, near Casablanca, and upgrade six others in preparation for co-hosting the 2030 World Cup, the prime minister's office said on Friday.

A deal was signed the same day between the government and state-owned fund CDG to finance the new stadium to be ready by 2028 for a total cost of 5 billion dirhams ($500 million), the office said in a statement.

The six stadiums- to be renovated to host the African cup of nations in 2025 and the 2030 World Cup- are in the cities of Agadir, Casablanca Fez, Marrakech, Rabat and Tangier, it said.

Earlier this month, FIFA allocated the 2030 World Cup to Morocco, Spain and Portugal but also said Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay would host three matches to mark the tournament's centenary.

Morocco will be the second African country to host the World Cup after South Africa in 2010.

Source: Reuters

