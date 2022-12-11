Logo
Morocco, France fans clash with police in Paris after World Cup win
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Fans gather in Paris for Morocco v Portugal - Paris, France - December 10, 2022 Police officers are seen near a motorbike during the Morocco fans celebrations REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Fans gather in Paris for Morocco v Portugal - Paris, France - December 10, 2022 Police officers during the celebrations of Moroccan fans REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
11 Dec 2022 07:05AM (Updated: 11 Dec 2022 07:05AM)
PARIS : French police fired tear gas on the Champs Elysees in Paris as fans were celebrating victories by France and Morocco in the World Cup, sending them to the tournament’s semi-finals.

Thousands of supporters had filled the famous Parisian avenue soon after the match between Morocco and Portugal, chanting, waving flags and honking their horns amid large police deployment. More joined them after France's win against England.

Reuters TV footage showed people smashing shop ventures and fights with police. Some fires could also be seen on avenue de Friedland close to the Champs Elysees.

Source: Reuters

