Sport

Morocco to get loan for 2030 World Cup infrastructure
Morocco to get loan for 2030 World Cup infrastructure

African Development Bank (AfDB) President Akinwumi Adesina speaks at a meeting in Harare, Zimbabwe February 23, 2023.REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo

06 Dec 2024 07:03AM
RABAT :The African Development Bank plans to lend Morocco 650 million euros to develop transportation infrastructure for the World Cup in 2030, MAP state news agency quoted the bank's head as saying on Thursday.

Bank President Akinwumi Adesina said financing to develop Morocco's rail and airport infrastructure for the World Cup would be put to the board for approval.

Morocco will host 2030 World Cup jointly with Spain and Portugal. It will be the second African country to host the World Cup after South Africa in 2010.

The North Africa country has begun plans to develop air, road and rail infrastructure projects.

Morocco also plans to build a large stadium in Benslimane, near Casablanca, and upgrade six others, the government said last year.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara in Tunis; Editing by Leslie Adler and Cynthia Osterman)

Source: Reuters

