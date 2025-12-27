Logo
Sport

Morocco held to a draw by Mali to end record winning run
Sport

Morocco held to a draw by Mali to end record winning run

Morocco held to a draw by Mali to end record winning run
Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Group A - Morocco v Mali - Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco - December 26, 2025 Mali's Abdoulaye Diaby and Mali's Ousmane Camara in action with Morocco's Ayoub El Kaabi and Morocco's Nayef Aguerd REUTERS/Stringer
Morocco held to a draw by Mali to end record winning run
Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Group A - Morocco v Mali - Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco - December 26, 2025 Morocco's Ismael Saibari reacts after Mali's Lassine Sinayoko scored their first goal REUTERS/Stringer
Morocco held to a draw by Mali to end record winning run
Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Group A - Morocco v Mali - Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco - December 26, 2025 Morocco's Anass Salah-Eddine in action with Mali's Djigui Diarra REUTERS/Stringer
Morocco held to a draw by Mali to end record winning run
Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Group A - Morocco v Mali - Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco - December 26, 2025 Mali's Mahamadou Doumbia in action with Morocco's Noussair Mazraoui REUTERS/Stringer
27 Dec 2025 06:16AM (Updated: 27 Dec 2025 06:41AM)
RABAT, Dec 26 : Hosts ‌Morocco were held to a 1-1 draw by Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations on Friday, ending their world record run of wins and leaving them still to make sure of progress to the next stage.

Midfielder Brahim Diaz tucked away a penalty in stoppage time at the end of the first half but Mali equalised from the spot midway through the second half through Lassine Sinayoko.

Both penalties were awarded after VAR reviews in a tempestuous clash at the end of a busy day of action ‌at the tournament.

Morocco top the Group A standings with four points while Zambia, ‌who they meet next on Monday, have two points along with Mali while the Comoros are bottom of the group on a single point.

Comoros and Zambia drew 0-0 in Casablanca earlier on Friday.

Morocco had won a record 19 successive internationals ahead of the Boxing Day clash, but the draw brings that to an end and leaves them still looking unconvincing despite their status as runaway favourites.

They had come into the tournament under heavy expectation, and even if they did ‍win their first game, they still looked nervy and were fortunate to win their penalty as the ball brushed the hand of defender Nathan Gassama as he was trying to get to his feet after Diaz's dribbling had him tumble over.

The kick was only awarded after Cameroonian referee Abdou Mefire went to the pitchside screen, as was the case with Mali’s equaliser ​in the 64th minute, which Lassine Sinayoko ‌tucked away under the diving body of Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

MALI STRIKER HACKED DOWN

Sinayoko had been hacked down by Morocco centre back Jawad El Yamiq, but the referee initially waved play on.

It was ​the first goal Morocco had conceded in their last 11 internationals.

The home side could have won it in the 78th minute when ⁠substitute Youssef En-Nesyri had time to turn and ‌shoot, but his effort was well saved.

Mali goalkeeper Djigui Diarra made an even better stop from his own defender ​Woyo Coulibaly’s backward header in the final action of the game.

Mali captain Yves Bissouma started the match for his second appearance of the season after having had ankle surgery two months ago and ‍lasted 57 minutes before being substituted, but there was no game time for African Footballer of the Year Achraf Hakimi, ⁠whose return from injury is much anticipated in Morocco.

Earlier on Friday, Egypt became the first side into the last 16 when they defeated ​South Africa 1-0 in Agadir while ‌the other Group B clash between Angola and Zimbabwe in Marrakech ended in a 1-1 ‍draw.

(Writing ​by Mark Gleeson in Tangier; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters
