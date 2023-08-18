Logo
Morocco keeper Bounou joins Al-Hilal from Sevilla
Morocco keeper Bounou joins Al-Hilal from Sevilla

Soccer Football - European Super Cup - Sevilla Training - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - September 23, 2020 Sevilla's Yassine Bounou during training Pool via REUTERS/Laszlo Szirtesi/File photo

18 Aug 2023 05:42AM (Updated: 18 Aug 2023 05:58AM)
Al-Hilal have signed Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou from Spanish side Sevilla on a three-year contract, the Saudi Pro League club said on Thursday (Aug 17).

The terms of the deal were not disclosed but Spanish media reported Al-Hilal will pay €21 million (US$22.8 million).

Bounou, 32, was Sevilla's first-choice goalkeeper, helping the Spanish team to win two Europa League titles and Morocco to reach last year's World Cup semi-finals in Qatar.

Bounou, commonly known as Bono, was reportedly a target for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich as a temporary stand-in for the injured Thibaut Courtois and Manuel Neuer.

The most successful club in Saudi Arabia and Asia, Al-Hilal have won 66 trophies including 18 domestic league titles and four Asian Champions League crowns.

Al-Hilal this week signed Brazil striker Neymar from Paris St Germain.

Source: Reuters

