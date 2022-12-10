Logo
En-Nesyri header gives Morocco 1-0 halftime lead over Portugal
En-Nesyri header gives Morocco 1-0 halftime lead over Portugal

Morocco's Hakim Ziyech fights for the ball with Portugal's Ruben Dias during the World Cup quarterfinal football match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Dec 10, 2022. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

10 Dec 2022 11:56PM (Updated: 11 Dec 2022 12:05AM)
DOHA: Youssef En-Nesyri's towering header late in the first half gave first-time quarter-finalists Morocco a 1-0 lead over Portugal at halftime on Saturday (Dec 9).

En-Nesyri, who had twice headed over the crossbar earlier, leapt higher than both Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa and defender Ruben Dias to put Morocco ahead in the 42nd minute.

Portugal forward Joao Felix came close to opening the scoring on two occasions, forcing Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou into an early save before his strike in the 31st minute took a deflection and narrowly missed the target.

The winner of the match will face either France or England, who play later on Saturday night, in the semi-final. 

Catch free highlights and moments from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup.
Source: Reuters/nh

World Cup 2022 Morocco Portugal

