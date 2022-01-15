Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Morocco overcome Comoros to log second win at Cup of Nations
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Morocco overcome Comoros to log second win at Cup of Nations

Morocco overcome Comoros to log second win at Cup of Nations

Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group C - Morocco v Comoros - Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde, Cameroon - January 14, 2022 Morocco's Selim Amallah celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

15 Jan 2022 02:04AM (Updated: 15 Jan 2022 02:10AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Morocco proved too strong for the Comoros Islands at the Africa Cup of Nations on Friday, winning 2-0 to stay top of Group C and ensure progress to the last 16 of the finals in Cameroon.

Selim Amallah scored after 16 minutes and Zakaria Aboukhlal struck on the final whistle to ensure the win, after Youssef En-Nesyri had a penalty saved.

The score should have been significantly more one-sided had Morocco taken all their chances as they overwhelmed the tournament debutants at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.

Morocco now have six points while Comoros have yet to open their account. Gabon and Ghana play their second Group C match at the same stadium later on Friday.

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us