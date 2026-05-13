Morocco to play a trio of World Cup warm-up games

May 13 : Morocco have confirmed they will play three warm-up matches before next month's World Cup, giving their new coach more game time with his squad.

Morocco, who were surprise semi-finalists at the World Cup in Qatar four years ago, appointed Mohamed Ouahbi as coach in March after the resignation of Walid Regragui.

Ouahbi has had only two matches in charge since taking over, a draw with Ecuador and a victory over Paraguay just weeks into the job.

Morocco's football federation said the team would play Burundi on May 26 behind closed doors at their training centre in Sale before a game against Madagascar on June 2 in Rabat, where supporters will be able to send the team off.

Once they arrive in the United States, where their base camp will be in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, the Moroccans will conclude their preparations with a clash against Norway on June 7 in New York.

Morocco are expected to begin preparations on May 22 but only plan to name their squad a week later, reports said.

Drawn in Group C at the World Cup, Morocco face Brazil on June 13 in New York, Scotland on June 19 in Boston, and Haiti on June 24 in Atlanta.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)