Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Morocco, Spain and Portugal to host 2030 World Cup, three games in South America
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Morocco, Spain and Portugal to host 2030 World Cup, three games in South America

Morocco, Spain and Portugal to host 2030 World Cup, three games in South America

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2022 General view of the World Cup trophy during the closing ceremony before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

04 Oct 2023 11:10PM (Updated: 04 Oct 2023 11:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Morocco, Spain and Portugal have been named hosts of the 2030 football World Cup, while Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will host the opening matches to mark the tournament's centenary, world football body FIFA said on Wednesday (Oct 4).

The joint bid from Morocco, Portugal and Spain was the sole candidate to host the tournament. The inaugural World Cup in 1930 was held in Uruguay and won by the hosts.

It marks the first time the World Cup will be staged across three continents and six countries.

"The FIFA Council unanimously agreed that the sole candidacy will be the combined bid of Morocco, Portugal, and Spain, which will host the event in 2030 and qualify automatically from the existing slot allocation," FIFA said in a statement.

"Additionally, having taken into account the historical context of the first-ever FIFA World Cup, the FIFA Council further unanimously agreed to host a unique centenary celebration ceremony in the country's capital, Montevideo ... as well as three World Cup matches in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay respectively."

The 2022 World Cup was held in Qatar. Argentina are the defending champions.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

World Cup FIFA

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.