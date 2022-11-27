Morocco switch goalkeepers before kick off v Belgium

Logo
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group F - Belgium v Morocco - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Morocco's Munir El Kajoui in action with Belgium's Amadou Onana REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group F - Belgium v Morocco - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat in action with Belgium's Michy Batshuayi REUTERS/Matthew Childs
27 Nov 2022 09:35PM (Updated: 27 Nov 2022 09:35PM)
DOHA : Morocco made a mystery switch of goalkeepers at the last moment before kickoff in their World Cup Group F game against Belgium as Munir El Kajoui came on to replace Yassine Bounou.

Bounou was named in the starting line-up and lined up with his teammates for the singing of the national anthem and was seen in a lengthy discussion with the referee Cesar Ramos of Mexico.

El Kajoui then appeared for the team photo before kick off and took Bounou's place as the game at the Al Thumama Stadium got underway.

There was no immediate explanation for the late change with a tweet, posted after kick off, from the Morocco Football Federation, simply saying: "Munir El Kajoui replaces Yassine Bounou for this match against Belgium."

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Doha; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Source: Reuters

