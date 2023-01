World Cup heroes Morocco must wait till September for competitive match

JOHANNESBURG: World Cup history makers Morocco must wait until September for their next competitive match - a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in South Africa.

The Atlas Lions, who last month became the first World Cup semi-finalists from Africa, were due to play Zimbabwe twice during March in the Cup of Nations.

But Zimbabwe were barred from the premier African national team competition by world body FIFA due to government interference in the sport.

So Morocco will have to settle for friendly fixtures in the March and June international windows before visiting South Africa and hosting Liberia between September 4-12 in Group K.

Morocco top the table with a maximum six points after beating South Africa 2-1 and Liberia 2-0 last June.

The teams finishing first and second qualify for the 2023 finals in the Ivory Coast, which have been postponed to January and February 2024 because of the rainy season in west Africa.

Despite being one of the strongest national teams in the continent for decades, Morocco have won the Cup of Nations only once, in Ethiopia 47 years ago.

The closest the north African kingdom came since was losing 2-1 to hosts Tunisia in the 2004 title decider.