Sport

Morocco's Bounou felt dizzy but will play against Canada, says team doctor
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group F - Belgium v Morocco - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Morocco's Munir El Kajoui in action with Belgium's Amadou Onana REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group F - Belgium v Morocco - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat in action with Belgium's Michy Batshuayi REUTERS/Matthew Childs
27 Nov 2022 09:35PM (Updated: 28 Nov 2022 01:22AM)
DOHA :Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou will be fit to play against Canada in the World Cup on Thursday after being replaced moments before facing Belgium in Sunday's Group F match, team doctor Abderrazak Hefti said.

Bounou was named in the starting line-up and lined up with his team mates for the singing of the national anthem on Sunday but was then seen in a lengthy discussion with referee Cesar Ramos of Mexico.

Munir El Kajoui then appeared for the team photo before kick-off and took Bounou's place as the game at the Al Thumama Stadium got underway.

Images from the stadium showed Bounou slumped over with his hands braced on his knees.

"He felt dizzy and I spoke with coach (Walid) Regragui about withdrawing him from the starting lineup," Hefti told Moroccan state television Arryadia. "But he is fine now and he will play against Canada."

Morocco beat Belgium 2-0 with goals from Romain Saiss and Zakaria Aboukhlal to go top of group F with four points, before Sunday's late game between Croatia and Canada.

(Writing by Shady Amir; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

