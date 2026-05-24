Morocco's King pardons Senegal fans convicted on hooliganism charges

RABAT, May 23 : King Mohammed VI of Morocco has pardoned the Senegal supporters convicted of hooliganism during the Africa Cup of Nations soccer final, which his country hosted earlier this year, the royal palace said on Saturday.

Eighteen Senegal fans were sentenced in April to terms of three months to a year on hooliganism-related charges, although some have already left prison after serving their sentences.

The charges included violence against security forces, throwing objects, damaging stadium infrastructure and trying to invade the pitch after VAR awarded a penalty to Morocco.

Senegal walked off in protest but returned after 14 minutes. Morocco missed the penalty and Senegal won the final 1-0.

In March, two months after the match in Rabat, Morocco were declared Africa Cup of Nations champions and ​Senegal were stripped of the title after the North Africans' appeal over the result was upheld by the Confederation of African Football.

Senegal have appealed that decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, sport's highest court.

Morocco's pardon for the Senegal supporters was granted for "human considerations" ahead of Eid Al Adha celebrations and “in view of the long-standing fraternal relation” between the two nations, the palace said in a statement.

Senegal has long been one of Morocco's closest allies in Africa.