Logo
Logo

Sport

Morocco's King pardons Senegal fans convicted on hooliganism charges
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Morocco's King pardons Senegal fans convicted on hooliganism charges

Morocco's King pardons Senegal fans convicted on hooliganism charges
Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Final - Senegal v Morocco - Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco - January 18, 2026 Senegal fan clashes with security as fans invade the pitch after Morocco were awarded a penalty following a VAR review REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Morocco's King pardons Senegal fans convicted on hooliganism charges
Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Final - Senegal v Morocco - Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco - January 18, 2026 Senegal fans react in the stand after Morocco were awarded a penalty following a VAR review REUTERS/Stringer
24 May 2026 03:00AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

RABAT, May 23 : King Mohammed VI of Morocco has pardoned the Senegal supporters convicted of hooliganism during the Africa Cup of Nations soccer final, which his country hosted earlier this year, the royal palace said on Saturday.

Eighteen Senegal fans were sentenced in April to terms of three months to a year on hooliganism-related charges, although some have already left prison after serving their sentences.

The charges included violence against security forces, throwing objects, damaging stadium infrastructure and trying to invade the pitch after VAR awarded a penalty to Morocco.

Senegal walked off in protest but returned after 14 minutes. Morocco missed the penalty and Senegal won the final 1-0.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

In March, two months after the match in Rabat, Morocco were declared Africa Cup of Nations champions and ​Senegal were stripped of the title after the North Africans' appeal over the result was upheld by the Confederation of African Football.

Senegal have appealed that decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, sport's highest court.

Morocco's pardon for the Senegal supporters was granted for "human considerations" ahead of Eid Al Adha celebrations and “in view of the long-standing fraternal relation” between the two nations, the palace said in a statement.

Senegal has long been one of Morocco's closest allies in Africa.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement