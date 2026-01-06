Logo
Morocco's Ounahi out of Africa Cup of Nations with leg injury
Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Group A - Morocco v Comoros - Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco - December 21, 2025 Comoros' Zaydou Youssef in action with Morocco's Azzedine Ounahi REUTERS/Stringer

06 Jan 2026 12:56AM
Jan 5 : ‌Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi has been ruled out of the Africa Cup of Nations due to a leg injury, the Moroccan FA said on Monday.

Morocco secured ‌their place in the ‌quarter-finals after beating Tanzania 1-0 on Sunday, thanks to a goal from Brahim Diaz, who celebrated by lifting a shirt bearing Ounahi's name.

"Medical tests ‍confirmed that Azzedine Ounahi has suffered a muscle injury in his leg. It was officially announced that he will ​miss the competition" ‌Moroccan FA said in a statement.

The 25-year-old Girona midfielder, who ​appeared on crutches while watching the round ⁠of 16 game, ‌will remain with Walid Regragui's side "to ​support his teammates throughout the rest of the Africa Cup ‍of Nations".

Hosts Morocco face five-time champions Cameroon ⁠on Friday for a place in ​the semi-finals.

Source: Reuters
