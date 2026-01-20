Morocco's remorseful Diaz apologises for penalty miss in Nations Cup final

Jan 19 : Morocco's Brahim Diaz has apologised for his Panenka penalty miss that cost his country the Africa Cup of Nations title on Sunday, saying his "soul hurts" and he took responsibility for the 1-0 defeat by Senegal in the decider in Rabat.

Morocco were awarded a spot-kick in the 98th minute after Diaz was hauled to the ground by defender El Hadji Malick Diouf, an incident that sparked ugly scenes in the stands and on the pitch.

It followed five minutes after a disallowed goal at the other end and the decision, made on Video Assistant Referee review, resulted in some Senegal players leaving the pitch in protest, encouraged by their coach Pape Bouna Thiaw.

It took over 14 minutes for calm to be restored and the game to resume, only for Diaz to inexplicably attempt a weak chipped penalty that was easily caught by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

It proved one of the last actions before the game went to extra time and Senegal triumphed thanks to Pape Gueye's superb winner.

"Yesterday I failed, and I take full responsibility and apologise with all my heart," Diaz said via X.

"It will be hard for me to recover because this wound does not heal easily, but I will try. Not for myself, but for all who believed in me and for all who suffered with me.

"I will keep going until someday I can give back all this love and be a pride for my Moroccan people."

Diaz, 26, plays for Real Madrid having been born in Malaga and also won a cap for Spain before switching allegiances to Morocco in 2024.

He finished as the leading scorer in the 2025 Cup of Nations after netting a goal in each of Morocco’s first five games at the tournament.

Morocco's 50-year wait for the continental title will continue at least until the 2027 tournament.

Named after Czech footballer Antonin Panenka, the style of spot-kick is one where the player gently chips the ball into the centre of the goal rather than powerfully to either side, hoping the keeper will commit to diving.