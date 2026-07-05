Morocco's ruthless touch and street smarts show evolution into top team

HOUSTON, July 4 : Morocco’s evolution into a top football nation was no better exemplified than their comprehensive 3-0 win over Canada in the World Cup last 16 on Saturday as they absorbed pressure before inflicting three hammer blows on their opponents.

Morocco took 50 minutes to break the deadlock as Azzedine Ounahi scored twice and Soufiane Rahimi added a late third, but never looked flustered nor deviated from their plans.

Canada were on top in a frenzied opening and created several chances to score, but were wasteful and made to pay.

By contrast, Morocco had four shots on target in the 90 minutes and netted from three of them, economical in their chance creation but clinical with their finishing.

"As well as we played, Morocco bent a little bit but did not break," Canada coach Jesse Marsch told reporters.

"The smallest details in a match can make a big difference. And if you do not take your chances when you are on top, that will cost you."

It is a hallmark of a top team that Morocco are able to soak up the pressure placed on them, not panic and trust that chances will come their way.

More than that, they believe they will have the quality in attack to take those opportunities when they come along.

It is the kind of "big team energy" that sets the top teams apart and Morocco have discovered it.

There have been several other examples in this World Cup, including Brazil's performance against Japan and England's comeback victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Morocco were World Cup semi-finalists four years ago, but this is an arguably better team, more balanced and with more attacking threats.

The win over Canada took them to number six on the world rankings and a team brimming with talent has worked out the street smarts needed to go deep into major tournaments.