Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Moscow to invite 'friendly countries' to Russian university games - minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Moscow to invite 'friendly countries' to Russian university games - minister

Moscow to invite 'friendly countries' to Russian university games - minister

FILE PHOTO: Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

30 Mar 2022 04:56PM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 04:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Wednesday that Russia would invite "friendly countries" to take part in its national university games, at a time when its own athletes remain sidelined from competitions over Moscow's war in Ukraine.

"This year we are holding the All-Russian Universiade in early July, where we will invite universities from countries that are friendly to us," TASS news agency quoted Matytsin as saying.

Matytsin - who last year vacated his position as president of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) over a court ruling on Russian doping violations - did not specify which countries would be invited to the event, which had been planned prior to Russia sending troops into Ukraine.

Following Russia's military intervention, for which Belarus has been a key staging area, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended that international federations bar both Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing.

FISU has barred Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from taking part in its events until at least the end of the year. It has also stripped Russia and Belarus of three events scheduled to take place in 2022.

It remains unclear if Russia, which hosted the 2013 World University Games in Kazan, will be allowed to host the 2023 edition of the event in Yekaterinburg as previously planned.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it says are dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us