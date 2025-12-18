Most women's national team players earn less than $20,000, FIFPRO study shows

MANCHESTER, England, Dec 18 : Two-thirds of women's national team players earn less than $20,000 annually, according to a new FIFPRO survey that highlights persistent financial insecurity and structural gaps in the women's game.

The global players union and affiliated national players unions surveyed 407 footballers from 41 nations who participated in the UEFA Women's Euros, Copa America Femenina, the Women's Africa Cup of Nations and the OFC Women's Nations Cup.

Some 66 per cent of players earn below $20,000 annually from football and nearly one-third of respondents reported earning between $0 and $4,999 from football, while only a small minority reached higher income brackets.

Professional clubs remain the main source of income, followed by national team payments, yet one in four players still rely on jobs outside football to make ends meet.

"Financial stability is a cornerstone of any career," said FIFPRO's Director of Women's Football Alex Culvin. "The data is very clear: most players are earning insufficient income to ensure secure careers within the game.

"It is a risk to the sustainability of the sport because players will be inclined to leave football early to make ends meet."

The survey, conducted between August and October, also revealed short-term contracts remain common: 33 per cent of players were signed for one year or less, and 22 per cent had no contract at all.

International competition schedules continue to strain players, with 58 per cent saying pre-match rest was inadequate and 57 per cent reporting insufficient recovery after games.

Travel conditions are also an issue, with three-quarters of players flying economy class during tournaments, with only 11 per cent in premium economy or business.

While FIFPRO noted improvements since their 2022 survey – including increased prize money and a player-dedicated share at the Women's Euros – similar reforms have not been replicated across other confederations.

Culvin said stakeholders must "continue to raise standards to support the increased professionalisation of the women's game."