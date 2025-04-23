Motherhood no barrier in women's peloton

LONDON :Once a stark choice between babies or bikes, motherhood is now becoming just another chapter in the careers of elite female cyclists.

"You had to choose between motherhood and professional sport. It was either one thing or the other," Spanish cyclist Ane Santesteban said in an interview published by her Laboral Kutxa team.

Spain's most decorated female cyclist Joane Somarriba knows that only too well, having retired in 2006.

"I started considering (becoming a mother) at age 30, right in the prime of my career," Somarriba, a former road time trial world champion, said. "I raced for two more seasons and then retired to focus on motherhood.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I had seen first-hand how other riders had to leave their children with their grandparents, how they could hardly spend any time with them, and I wanted something different."

Today, cycling boasts a growing roster of mothers balancing family and competition.

Lidl-Trek's British rider Lizzie Deignan won Paris-Roubaix after giving birth, while teammate Ellen van Dijk competed in the Paris 2024 Olympics less than a year after her son was born and last week was on the podium of the Amstel Gold Race.

"Sports science is still developing its literature on female performance - particularly in relation to motherhood," said Josu Larrazabal, Head of Performance at Lidl-Trek.

Two riders with the Movistar team, Aude Biannic and Arlenis Sierra, are currently on maternity leave.

Many riders continue training until just before delivery. Van Dijk pedalled until two days before giving birth, while Deignan rode until the day before going into labour.

Return timelines vary dramatically. Van Dijk raced again just five months after childbirth, winning a time trial and Deignan returned after seven months and produced a masterclass to win Paris-Roubaix in 2021.

Larrazabal said mothers who return can often exceed their previous levels of performance.

"There is often a period of exuberance in the first few weeks after labour," he said. "Much of the accumulated stress fades away and the rider feels amazing, both physically and emotionally.

"Our experience shows that athletes can come back to their 100 per cent after pregnancy."

Deignan, 36, will retire at the end of this season and is currently preparing for Vuelta Espana Femenina.

"It does feel good; I am really happy with my decision and determined to make it a fun and successful year," she said.