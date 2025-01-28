Motherwell manager Kettlewell resigns over fan abuse

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell has stepped down from his post after receiving personal abuse from the supporters, the Scottish Premiership club announced on Monday.

Fifth-placed Motherwell have gone four games without a win and have one victory in nine matches.

The club said 40-year-old Kettlewell, who had been in the role for two years, explained that the abuse against him had reached a point where his family no longer wanted to attend matches.

"It's really sad that Stuart felt that the time was right to move on," the club's Chief Executive Brian Caldwell said.

"He had an exceptional record and has generated an impressive amount of transfer income for the club. He has been a critical factor in the development of Motherwell Academy Graduates, as well as developing young loan players during his tenure.

"I was very disappointed to learn the effect this was having on his family and how he was feeling. No Manager, player, or club employee, every one of whom gives their all for the club, should feel this way."

Kettlewell coached Motherwell in 92 games with a 41.3 per cent win rate, the highest of seven managers since Stuart McCall left in 2014.

In his first season in 2023 he played a key role in steering the club to safety and came close to achieving a top-six finish, and last season they went 10 leagues without a defeat.

This term the former Ross County boss guided Motherwell to their first Scottish League Cup semi-final in six years where they lost to Rangers.

The club said assistant manager Stephen Frail will take charge of the team for Sunday’s home match with Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.