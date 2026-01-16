Motivated Medvedev eyes Grand Slam gains after 2025 wipe-out

MELBOURNE, Jan 16 : Tennis was denied one of its most watchable characters for much of 2025 as Daniil Medvedev put in a shocker of a season but the enigmatic Russian heads into the Australian Open with a welcome burst of form.

Having ended an 882-day wait for a title in Almaty in October, the former world number one hoisted the Brisbane International trophy on Sunday in a boost before the year's first Grand Slam.

The resurgence has been driven by a new coaching setup led by the 2002 Australian Open champion Thomas Johansson and Australian Rohan Goetzke, who chips in part time.

Medvedev turned to the duo after crashing out of the U.S. Open, his third first-round exit at the Grand Slams in succession.

That meant splitting with long-time coach Gilles Cervara, the Frenchman who guided Medvedev to the world number one ranking and the 2021 U.S. Open title.

It was a tough call at the time for the Russian but one he feels was the right one.

"It was, of course, a big decision in my life with Gilles. It depends how we count, but like 11 or eight years fully together," he told reporters at Melbourne Park on Friday.

"In the end, (after the U.S. Open) was the moment to do it, the turning point. It helped me a lot. I (have) loved working with Thomas and Rohan.

"We were first kind of, let's call it, on a trial period until the end of the season. But I love working with them.I do think they love working with me, so we decided to continue. Hopefully it can be a long one and a great one."

A motivated and fit Medvedev is good news for a men's tour which was reduced to a two-man show in 2025 as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner won virtually everything on offer.

At his peak, Medvedev was giving the greats a run for their money, felling Novak Djokovic for his first and only major title at Flushing Meadows while riling up crowds with his on-court antics.

Many tennis fans will hope Medvedev can channel those glory days at Melbourne Park, where he has made three finals, the latest two years ago ending in bitter defeat to Sinner after taking the first two sets.

At 29, Medvedev's career could be set for a revival but the rangy Russian is not getting carried away.

He said he had set himself only one goal - and a quirky one at that - to win an event twice. All 22 of his titles to date have been at different tournaments.

"Now my goal is to win a second title somewhere in the city where I already won," he added.

"It's a clear goal. I'm saying it out loud. I'm not sure to achieve it, but I'm going to do my best to try to do it. Here we're in Melbourne, so I hope to get to 23 before I get a second somewhere.”