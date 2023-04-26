MotoGP cancels inaugural Kazakhstan race

MotoGP has cancelled its first race in Kazakhstan due to the circuit not being ready and will not replace it on what is now a 20-round calendar, the sport said on Wednesday.

Kazakhstan last September agreed a five year deal for the Sokol International Racetrack outside Almaty to stage MotoGP races.

The inaugural race had been scheduled for July 9 as the ninth round.

"Ongoing homologation works at the circuit, paired with current global operational challenges, have obliged the cancellation of the 2023 event," MotoGP, the governing FIM and teams' body IRTA said in a joint statement.

They looked forward to racing there in 2024 instead.

MotoGP is keen to expand its presence in Asia, with India also set to debut in September with a race at the Buddh International circuit near New Delhi.

The cancellation of Kazakhstan opens up a six week break in the calendar between the Dutch TT on June 25 and the British Grand Prix on Aug. 6.

It also takes away a possible 37 points from the championship, with each race weekend now a double scoring opportunity thanks to a sprint race on every Saturday as well as the main Sunday event.