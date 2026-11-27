Nov 27 : Marc Marquez will retire after the final race of the 2026 season in Valencia, the eight-time MotoGP champion said on Friday.

Marquez captured the MotoGP title last weekend in Portugal to go level with the great Giacomo Agostini on a record eight premier-class championships.

"Thank you to everyone who's been part of the journey. I hope you've enjoyed it as much as I have. This will be my last race in MotoGP. We made history," Marquez said in a video statement in the garage in Valencia.

Marquez, who won six titles with Honda before making the switch to Ducati, had initially extended his contract with the Italian outfit until 2028 in June.

There were tears in the Ducati garage as well as in the stands when fans were told the Spaniard would be competing in his final race this weekend at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

"It is official. Marc Marquez has decided to retire from MotoGP, and the 2026 Valencia Grand Prix will be his final race as a professional rider and with the Ducati Lenovo team," the team said.