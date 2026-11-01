MotoGP keeps Qatar GP on track after meeting with teams in Malaysia

Nov 1 : MotoGP officials told teams on Sunday they had received no information warranting a change to the Qatar Grand Prix, which is to go ahead next week despite pushback from riders concerned about going there during the war against Iran.

The race at the Lusail International Circuit, originally scheduled for April, was postponed to November 6 to 8 due to the conflict, which has spread through much of the region, beyond the initial US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

A group of riders had sought more assurances over travel to the Gulf region, such as details on evacuation plans and indemnity insurance.

"This morning MotoGP management met with the teams to review the latest information and assurances provided by the State of Qatar, Lusail International Circuit, relevant embassies and independent experts," a MotoGP spokesperson told Reuters.

"These internal and external assessments continue to inform our ongoing risk review and decision-making process.

"Following a review of the latest information, official assurances from the State of Qatar and independent assessments available to us at this moment, we have received no information that would warrant a change to the current plans for the event."

MotoGP added the safety and well-being of everyone in the paddock "remains our highest priority" ahead of the season's final race in Asia before the series returns to Europe for the last two rounds in Portugal and Valencia.

"We will continue to monitor developments closely and remain in regular contact with all relevant authorities and stakeholders," the spokesperson said.

"Decisions of this nature must be based on the most current facts, advice from official sources and informed assessment available at the time they are made. Should that assessment change, we will act accordingly."

The International Road Racing Teams Association, which represents all MotoGP teams and helps in coordinating paddock logistics, also attended the meeting.

Qatar has guaranteed that teams would not be stranded in case of any escalation in the conflict. Aprilia and Ducati, the two leading constructors in the championship this season, have confirmed they would travel to Qatar.

Ducati's championship leader Marc Marquez and Aprilia's Jorge Martin are the leading contenders for the title, with the two Spaniards separated by 19 points ahead of Sunday's race in Malaysia.

A person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters that all teams except Yamaha have committed to travelling to Qatar, with the Japanese outfit awaiting instructions following a Japanese government advisory that urged citizens to refrain from non-essential travel to the Gulf nation.

Teams are responsible for ensuring their riders attend the Qatar Grand Prix. However, it is the governing body of motorcycle racing, FIM, that will decide whether to punish riders who do not show up.