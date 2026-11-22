PORTIMAO, Nov 22 : Ducati's Marc Marquez sealed the 2026 MotoGP crown at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday, his eighth-place finish enough to establish an unassailable lead in the standings and place him alongside the great Giacomo Agostini on eight premier-class titles.

Marquez needed to finish in the top nine in Sunday's race and despite starting second on the grid, the Spaniard rode with caution to finish eighth and seal the title with a round to spare.

The race was won by Marco Bezzecchi, who held a 102-point advantage over Marquez at one stage this season, while his Aprilia team mate Jorge Martin and Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez completed the podium.

However, all eyes were on Marquez, who marked the occasion by scaling a scaffold to address the cheering fans before watching a big-screen montage of the defining moments of his career.

MARQUEZ, THE 'GOAT'

As a final flourish, the Spaniard ascended a staircase accompanied by the silhouette of a goat on the screen, a nod to his growing 'Greatest of All Time' status, before receiving a golden commemorative helmet from Agostini himself.

He then attached another plaque with his name engraved on it on the Tower of Champions before embracing and lifting it over his head.

"We need to be happy. I know that we are here celebrating a historic moment. I know how I suffered," said an emotional Marquez, who underwent double surgery midway through the season.

"I know that in the middle of the season, the fans believed more than I did. My people believed more than I did. But I kept pushing, I kept doing my best.

"I said last year that it was a championship where I was at peace with myself. This one is for all the fans that believed in me from 2020 until now. So thanks to all of you, this is for all of you."

Marquez came agonisingly close to securing the title in Saturday's sprint but his hopes were dashed when he crashed out on the penultimate lap while running in third place, a finish that would have been sufficient to crown him champion.

But unlike Saturday's overcast conditions and spots of rain on the circuit, Sunday's 25-lap race was held in bright sunshine.

TOP-NINE FINISH ENOUGH FOR MARQUEZ

Martin needed to outscore Marquez by 18 points while the Ducati rider's equation was far more simple: secure a top-nine finish regardless of his rivals' results to get his hands on the trophy.

Marquez had been cautious in the sprint but this time he shot off the line to take the lead from polesitter Bezzecchi while several riders jostled for position behind him, with Martin moving up from seventh to fourth.

But Marquez was soon swallowed up by the faster Aprilia bikes around him, with the championship leader quickly falling to seventh as he exercised caution amid aggressive overtaking.

A crash from Pedro Acosta moved Marquez up to sixth but he had to concede two places to Fabio Di Giannantonio and Ai Ogura, with the Ducati rider happy to open the door to let them pass knowing eighth would be good enough for the title.

Up front, Bezzecchi finally moved past Fernandez to take the lead on lap 15 while Martin also found a way past three laps later with an identical overtake to make it a factory Aprilia one-two.

On lap 19, Marquez fell to ninth as KTM's Brad Binder nudged him aside to overtake and there was concern from his legion of fans at the Algarve International Circuit, but a crash from Diogo Moreira on the last lap moved Marquez up to eighth.

"Super happy about the season, obviously some highs and some lows, but my best season in MotoGP so far," said Bezzecchi, who missed races with his own injuries.

"Still a lot of things to improve. But congrats to Marc, he really deserves everything. He's one of the strongest riders in history, so to fight with him is an honour.

"Hopefully next year I will fight again and make his life even harder."