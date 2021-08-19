Logo
MotoGP: Malaysia Motorcyle Grand Prix cancelled, replaced by race at Italy's Misano circuit
Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez finishes in second place in the 2019 Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit on Nov 3, 2019. (File photo: Reuters/Lai Seng Sin)

19 Aug 2021 08:35PM (Updated: 19 Aug 2021 08:35PM)
PARIS: The Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix scheduled for October was cancelled on Thursday (Aug 19) due to COVID-19 restrictions, with the Italian circuit at Misano stepping in to replace it, organisers announced.

"The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting entry restrictions for Malaysia oblige the cancellation of the event," a joint statement from the sport's ruling body the FIM and promoters Dorna confirmed.

This is the second year running the Oct 24 race in Sepang has been called off because of the pandemic.

The Malaysia round of the world championship has suffered the same fate as the races this season in Thailand, Japan and Australia.

Misano has stepped in to fill Sepang's place on the calendar for what will be its second MotoGP weekend in a month, with the circuit named after the late Marco Simoncelli staging the San Marino Grand Prix on Sep 19.

"The name of this event will be announced in due course," the organisers said.

Frenchman Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha leads the championship by 47 points from Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati, ahead of the British Grand Prix, the 12th round of the 2021 season, on Aug 29.

Source: AFP/kg

