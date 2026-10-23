MotoGP to press ahead with Qatar GP despite regional tensions, rider concerns

Oct 23 : MotoGP will forge ahead with next month's Qatar Grand Prix despite Middle East tensions and concerns from some riders over safety, while others said they trusted organisers Dorna to ensure the race could be staged safely.

The race at the Lusail International Circuit, originally scheduled for April but postponed to November 6-8 due to the regional conflict, remains on the calendar for what would be the 20th round of the season.

Several sports events in Saudi Arabia, including the Saudi International golf tournament, the Urban Cycling World Championships and the FIFAe World Cup, were scrapped earlier this month after a strike on Riyadh's international airport killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300.

Earlier this week, the US State Department ordered some diplomats and family members to depart from its missions in Saudi Arabia and plans to withdraw family members from a number of other US missions in the region.

However, a MotoGP source told Reuters the Qatar Grand Prix remains on the calendar and preparations continue, adding that the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved was their first priority.

ALEX MARQUEZ VOICES SCEPTICISM

Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez, who finished runner-up in the championship last season, voiced scepticism about whether safety could truly be guaranteed in such a volatile environment.

"Every day, it (the situation) changes and every day it looks worse. That's how it is," the Spaniard said ahead of this weekend's Australian Grand Prix.

"The championship tells us that everything is under control, but I think nobody has a situation like that under control. It's quite complex.

"From one day to the next, everything can change a lot, and I think it's not a decision they should make now. They should be realistic and wait for the next few days."

Formula One is also planning to host the season's last two races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi as planned, with International Automobile Federation (FIA) president Mohammed Ben Sulayem saying the situation was currently "fine" in the region.

Liberty Media, which acquired the F1 commercial rights in 2017, took over MotoGP's parent company Dorna in 2024.

"For sure it is a lot of money on the deal and Dorna wants everything. It's like that," Marquez added.

"But also with the health of everybody they need to take care as well, because many people will go there."

CHAMPIONSHIP LEADER MARTIN KEEN TO RACE

While the Formula One championship could be wrapped up before the final two races of the season - with Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli holding a 102-point lead - the MotoGP title race remains razor-tight after 17 of the 22 rounds.

Aprilia's Jorge Martin holds a two-point lead over Ducati's reigning champion Marc Marquez ahead of this weekend's action at the Phillip Island Circuit.

"I want to go to Qatar because the circuit is incredible. I believe in the championship and in what those who manage it decide," Martin said.

"Nobody has said we're not going. It's just another race. If we go, great. If not, that's fine too. If the organisers decide we can go, it'll be because our safety is guaranteed."

The Qatar Grand Prix has been a near-constant fixture on the MotoGP calendar since its debut in 2004, with the only interruption coming in 2020 when the race was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.