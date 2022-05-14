Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

MotoGP to retire Rossi's number 46 at Mugello
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

MotoGP to retire Rossi's number 46 at Mugello

MotoGP to retire Rossi's number 46 at Mugello
FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Misano, Italy - October 24, 2021 Petronas Yamaha SRT's Valentino Rossi reacts after the race REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo
MotoGP to retire Rossi's number 46 at Mugello
FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Misano, Italy - October 24, 2021 Petronas Yamaha SRT's Valentino Rossi receives a lifetime achievement award after the race REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo
MotoGP to retire Rossi's number 46 at Mugello
MotoGP - MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi celebrated at the EICMA motorcycle fair after his retirement - Fiera Milano, Milan, Italy - November 25, 2021 MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi during the EICMA motorcycle fair REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
14 May 2022 09:48PM (Updated: 14 May 2022 09:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MotoGP said on Saturday it will retire Italian great Valentino Rossi's number 46 from the championship at his home grand prix in Tuscany in two weeks' time.

Rossi won nine world titles, including seven in the top tier, registering 115 race wins and 235 podium finishes in total before he called time on his career last year after a quarter of a century in grand prix racing.

A showman on the bike and off it, and famed for his post-victory antics, 'The Doctor' last won a race in 2017 with Yamaha in the Dutch TT at Assen.

The 43-year-old will attend a ceremony at the Mugello Circuit on May 28 to retire the number, MotoGP said in a statement.

Rossi is currently competing in the GT World Challenge in Europe with Belgian outfit WRT, while his VR46 Racing Team made its premier class debut this season.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us