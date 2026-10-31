MotoGP title 'already lost' after Sepang withdrawal, says Martin

SEPANG, Oct 31 : Aprilia's Jorge Martin said on Saturday his MotoGP title challenge was effectively over after withdrawing from the Malaysian Grand Prix to continue his recovery from a wrist fracture.

The 2024 champion pulled out before qualifying at Sepang after struggling with the injury he suffered in a sprint-race crash at Phillip Island last weekend.

The 28-year-old trails championship leader Marc Marquez by 10 points with four rounds remaining, including the Malaysian GP.

"I don't have to think about the championship. Maybe I can win it, but for me it's already lost," Martin told reporters.

"For sure I will fight till the end, not only for me, because at the end of the day I'm already a champion, but for my team, for my people, I will fight till the end, I will try again in Qatar. Otherwise I would stay at home and rest."

Martin said he had pushed to race at Sepang but lacked the strength under braking needed to compete at the highest level, prompting the decision to withdraw rather than risk aggravating the injury.

"I felt that I could ride with almost no pain, but for maybe one lap," the Spaniard said.

"After that I started to have a lot of pain, I couldn't be constant, so watching a bit the lap times and my performance, we decided to stop, to try to wait.

"We thought together with the team that the effort I was doing was too much to continue and nothing to gain. It was just going to be very difficult even to score one point."

Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez stormed to a thrilling pole position at the Malaysian MotoGP on Saturday, edging elder brother and reigning champion Marc Marquez, while Pedro Acosta completed the front row.