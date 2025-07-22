Logo
MotoGP's Argentina Grand Prix to return in 2027 near Buenos Aires
FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - Argentina Grand Prix - Autodromo Termas de Rio Hondo, Santiago del Estero, Argentina - March 16, 2025 Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez celebrates winning the race with second place BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP's Alex Marquez REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

22 Jul 2025 02:19AM
The Argentina Grand Prix, which will not be a part of the MotoGP calendar next year, will return in 2027 at a different venue near the capital Buenos Aires.

MotoGP said on its website that the Autodromo Oscar y Juan Galvez, which staged several Formula One and motorcycle Grand Prix races until the 1990s, will be renovated to host the event, which has been held at Termas de Rio Hondo, over 1100 kilometres from the capital, since 2014.

“Starting in October, we will undertake a comprehensive renovation of the circuit, which includes work on the track, pits, paddock and safety zones, incorporating the latest technology," said Jorge Macri, chief of government of Buenos Aires.

"Bringing MotoGP to the city means the arrival of an elite competition, with the most important international teams and riders, which will be enjoyed by around 150,000 people at the track."

The 2025 edition of the race was held in March, with Marc Marquez winning the Grand Prix.

Source: Reuters
