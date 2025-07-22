MotoGP's Argentina Grand Prix to return in 2027 near Buenos Aires

The Argentina Grand Prix, which will not be a part of the MotoGP calendar next year, will return in 2027 at a different venue near the capital Buenos Aires.

MotoGP said on its website that the Autodromo Oscar y Juan Galvez, which staged several Formula One and motorcycle Grand Prix races until the 1990s, will be renovated to host the event, which has been held at Termas de Rio Hondo, over 1100 kilometres from the capital, since 2014.

“Starting in October, we will undertake a comprehensive renovation of the circuit, which includes work on the track, pits, paddock and safety zones, incorporating the latest technology," said Jorge Macri, chief of government of Buenos Aires.

"Bringing MotoGP to the city means the arrival of an elite competition, with the most important international teams and riders, which will be enjoyed by around 150,000 people at the track."

The 2025 edition of the race was held in March, with Marc Marquez winning the Grand Prix.