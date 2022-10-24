Logo
Sport

Motor racing-Alonso loses US GP points after Haas protest
Sport

Motor racing-Alonso loses US GP points after Haas protest

Formula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 23, 2022 Alpine's Fernando Alonso acknowledges the spectators ahead of the race REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; BWT Alpine driver Fernando Alonso (14) finished seventh in the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Scuderia Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly (10) of Team France and BWT Alpine F1 Team driver Fernando Alonso (14) of Team Spain during the running of the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
24 Oct 2022 11:03AM (Updated: 24 Oct 2022 11:03AM)
AUSTIN, Texas : Alpine's double world champion Fernando Alonso lost seventh place at the U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday after stewards upheld a protest from Formula One rivals Haas about the safety of his car.

Haas had protested decisions to allow the Spaniard and Red Bull's Sergio Perez, who finished fourth, to continue racing with loose bodywork.

Stewards at Austin's Circuit of the Americas rejected the protest against Red Bull but upheld the one against Renault-owned Alpine, dropping Alonso to 15th with a 30 seconds post-race penalty.

Haas had argued that Alonso's car was being driven in an unsafe condition after a collision because the right-hand mirror was moving around before it finally fell off, without harming anybody.

The U.S.-owned team made the point that they had been shown a black and orange flag, requiring a driver to pit due to mechanical problems or loose bodywork, on three occasions this season.

Technical chiefs for the governing FIA told stewards the car was unsafe to be driven with a flapping mirror and after it had fallen off.

"A car must be in a safe condition throughout a race, and in this case, Car 14 (Alonso) was not," stewards said in a statement. "This is a responsibility of the Alpine team."

Source: Reuters

