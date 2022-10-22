Motor racing-Andretti working as if he had go ahead for new F1 team

(Reuters) - Michael Andretti is pushing ahead as if he has been approved to put a team on the Formula One starting grid, said his father and former world champion Mario Andretti on Friday ahead of this weekend's U.S. Grand Prix in Austin.

Formula One bosses had said they would welcome an Andretti-owned entry but only if it added value to the sport.

And so far there has been no indication Formula One is prepared to add an 11th team to the grid.

"We’re trying so hard obviously every single day," said Mario Andretti, who was honoured with a corner at the Circuit of the Americas named for him on Friday.

"A lot of people don’t hear much about it which is fine but we’re working every day to try and get an official OK and we’re going forward as if it’s already happening.

"So they’ve (Andretti Autosport) taken a risk if you will but that’s how much we want to make this happen."

Andretti Autosport has been doggedly pursing an F1 team for some time.

Michael Andretti, who already has interests in IndyCar, Formula E, Extreme E and sportscars, held talks to buy Alfa Rome last year.

Those negotiations broke down over "control issues", said the former-IndyCar champion who briefly raced for McLaren and was spotted on Thursday at the U.S. Grand Prix chatting with various FIA and teams in the paddock area.

Mario Andretti, the only driver to win an F1 drivers championship, the Indianapolis and Daytona 500, is also in Austin and was honoured with Turn 20 at the Circuit of the America's named in his honour.

"This is so amazing," gushed the 82-year-old legend, who last week took the 2013 McLaren MP4 for a run at Laguna Seca. I just remember when this place was born actually and to have a connection like this which will obviously be there, it’s amazing.

"I don’t know what’s happening to me because I don’t think I deserve all this but I’m enjoying it."