Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Motor racing-Leclerc to drop 10 places on US GP starting grid
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Motor racing-Leclerc to drop 10 places on US GP starting grid

Motor racing-Leclerc to drop 10 places on US GP starting grid

Formula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 22, 2022 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during practice REUTERS/Mike Segar

23 Oct 2022 03:43AM (Updated: 23 Oct 2022 03:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas : Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will take a 10-place grid drop for Sunday's U.S. Grand Prix due to engine and turbocharger changes, dealing a blow to his team's hopes of denying Red Bull the Formula One constructors' title for another week.

Ferrari need to score 19 points more than Red Bull at Austin's Circuit of the Americas to keep the constructors' title battle alive until next weekend's race in Mexico City.

Leclerc is battling Red Bull's Sergio Perez for second place overall and is one point behind the Mexican, who incurred a five-place grid drop on Friday.

The sport's governing FIA said Leclerc had triggered the drop by taking a sixth internal combustion engine and turbocharger for final practice.

Renault-owned Alpine's double world champion Fernando Alonso will have a five-place penalty.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.