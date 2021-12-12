Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Motor racing - Mazepin out of Abu Dhabi GP after positive COVID-19 test
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Motor racing - Mazepin out of Abu Dhabi GP after positive COVID-19 test

Motor racing - Mazepin out of Abu Dhabi GP after positive COVID-19 test

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 11, 2021 Haas' Nikita Mazepin in action during practice REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

12 Dec 2021 05:04PM (Updated: 12 Dec 2021 05:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russian Formula One rookie Nikita Mazepin will not race in Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19, his Haas team said.

Mazepin will not be replaced and Haas will run with only one driver, Mick Schumacher, because rules prohibit a driver who has not taken part in at least one session from racing on Sunday.

"Nikita is physically well, having been asymptomatic, but he will now self-isolate and adhere to the guidelines of the relevant public health authorities, with safety the ultimate priority for all parties concerned," the American team's statement said.

Mazepin, who was set to start last on the grid, is the eighth driver to have tested positive for COVID-19 since last season.

The 22-year-old, who will be staying at Haas alongside Schumacher next year, had appeared in a video released by Formula One on Saturday, urging people to get vaccinated.

Formula One teams have operated in a protective bubble with regular testing since last year, though protocols have been eased and fans allowed back at races in high numbers.

(Reporting by Abhishek Takle; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us