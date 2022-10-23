Logo
Motor racing-Sainz on pole in Austin with Verstappen on front row
Sport

Formula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 22, 2022 Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. during qualifying REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Formula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 22, 2022 Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. after qualifying in pole position Pool via Reuters/Shawn Thew
Formula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 22, 2022 The car of Red Bull's Max Verstappen is seen after qualifying in third place Pool via Reuters/Shawn Thew
Formula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 22, 2022 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during qualifying REUTERS/Brian Snyder
23 Oct 2022 07:17AM (Updated: 23 Oct 2022 07:35AM)
(Reuters) - Carlos Sainz put Ferrari on pole position for the U.S. Formula One Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Saturday with Red Bull's double world champion Max Verstappen joining the Spaniard on the front row.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was second in the qualifying session but carried a 10-place grid penalty for power unit changes. Verstappen was third fastest.

Red Bull can clinch the constructors' championship on Sunday while Verstappen, who took his second successive drivers' title in Japan this month, is aiming for a record-equalling 13th win of the season.

Source: Reuters

