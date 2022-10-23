Motor racing-Sargeant to race for Williams in 2023, subject to licence

AUSTIN, Texas : American Logan Sargeant will be a Williams Formula One driver next year providing he secures a super-licence, team boss Jost Capito said at the U.S. Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Florida-born 21-year-old is currently competing in Formula Two and will be the first U.S. driver in the sport since Alexander Rossi in 2015.

"We feel he is ready to race and under the condition that he has enough super-licence points after (the season-ending race in) Abu Dhabi he will be our second driver next year," Capito told reporters.

"We believe he is absolutely ready to get into Formula One."

Sargeant will replace Canadian Nicholas Latifi at the team who are currently last in the standings.