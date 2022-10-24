Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Motor racing-Stroll handed three place grid penalty for Mexican GP
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Motor racing-Stroll handed three place grid penalty for Mexican GP

Motor racing-Stroll handed three place grid penalty for Mexican GP
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Singapore Grand Prix - Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore - September 29, 2022 Aston Martin's Lance Stroll arrives ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix REUTERS/Edgar Su
Motor racing-Stroll handed three place grid penalty for Mexican GP
Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Haas F1 Haas F1 Team driver Mick Schumacher (47) of Team Germany and Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team driver Lance Stroll (18) of Team Canada during the running of the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
24 Oct 2022 09:06AM (Updated: 24 Oct 2022 09:06AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas : Aston Martin's Lance Stroll will have a three-place grid drop for next weekend's Mexican Formula One Grand Prix after causing a high-speed collision with Alpine's Fernando Alonso at the U.S. race in Austin on Sunday.

The Canadian and double world champion Alonso, who will be team mates at Aston Martin next season, provided one of the race's big moments on lap 22 when the Spaniard attempted to overtake on the straight.

The Alpine hit the back of Stroll's car, flying into the air and hitting the barrier, after the Canadian jinked as he tried to defend.

Stroll crashed into the wall and retired on the spot, with Alonso nursing his damaged car back to the pits as the safety car was deployed. He then returned and finished a remarkable seventh.

"It was clear to us that the driver of Car 18 (Stroll) made a late move in reacting to the overtaking attempt by the driver of Car 14 (Alonso) by moving to the left," stewards said in a statement.

"The stewards determine that the driver of Car 18 was predominantly to blame."

Stroll was also handed two penalty points, taking his total for the year to five.

"There was a big difference in speed and I was defending. I gave him plenty of room on the left of the track, so it was not as if I squeezed him against the wall," the Canadian said in his defence.

"He could have moved earlier or moved more to the left. Thankfully, it was not a big impact with the wall, I did not hit anything hard, and I am OK after the contact."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.