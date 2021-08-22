Logo
Motor racing: Toyota win Le Mans 24 Hours for fourth year in a row
22 Aug 2021 10:14PM (Updated: 22 Aug 2021 10:11PM)
Toyota won the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race for the fourth year in a row on Sunday with their hybrid Hypercars finishing first and second at the Sarthe circuit.

The number seven GR010 car shared by Britain's Mike Conway, Japan's Kamui Kobayashi and Argentine Jose Maria Lopez finished two laps clear of the Japanese manufacturer's number eight car that has won for the past three years.

The Alpine A480-Gibson driven by Brazilian Andre Negrao and French pair Nicolas Lapierre and Matthieu Vaxiviere completed the podium.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

